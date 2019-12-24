Menu

Crime

Man charged in New Glasgow armed robbery case: police

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 10:44 am
Police have charged one man but are still seeking a second suspect in connection with the incident.
Global News files

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 37-year-old man from New Glasgow in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

According to a press release, police say they received a report of two men entering a guest room at the Tara Inn, located on East River Road, at 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 21.

READ MORE: Man charged after vehicle clocked travelling 63 km/hr over speed limit — N.S. RCMP

Police say the men left with an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspects reportedly left before police arrived at the scene.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the 37-year-old man now faces charges of robbery with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, the 37-year-old is being held in custody and is expected to appear in Pictou provincial court on Jan. 6 of next year.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man wanted on province-wide warrant — RCMP

New Glasgow Regional Police say they’re also looking for a second suspect, who is described as a 30- to 35-year-old Caucasian man standing between five feet eight and five feet 10 inches with a medium build and a clean-cut beard.

Police also say they’re looking for a second vehicle in connection with the incident, which is described as a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

