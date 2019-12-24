Man charged in New Glasgow armed robbery case: police

Send this page to someone via email

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 37-year-old man from New Glasgow in connection with an armed robbery investigation.

According to a press release, police say they received a report of two men entering a guest room at the Tara Inn, located on East River Road, at 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Police say the men left with an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspects reportedly left before police arrived at the scene.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the 37-year-old man now faces charges of robbery with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, the 37-year-old is being held in custody and is expected to appear in Pictou provincial court on Jan. 6 of next year.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they’re also looking for a second suspect, who is described as a 30- to 35-year-old Caucasian man standing between five feet eight and five feet 10 inches with a medium build and a clean-cut beard.

Police also say they’re looking for a second vehicle in connection with the incident, which is described as a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.