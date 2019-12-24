100-year-old cross stolen from Anglican church in Digby: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a century-old cross from an Anglican church in Digby has been stolen.

Police say officers responded to a call reporting a break and enter at the Trinity Anglican Church at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Mounties, the 100-year-old cross, which is made of brass and has a jewel in the centre, was no longer at the altar.

Police say the alleged break-in occurred between noon on Dec. 23 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

