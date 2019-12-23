Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Saint John residents set to return to homes after wind damage: Red Cross

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 11:44 am
The Red Cross has assisted those who were displaced by the incident.
The Red Cross has assisted those who were displaced by the incident. Callum Smith / Global News

Residents of two apartment buildings in Saint John, N.B., are returning to their homes after being displaced due to extensive damage from high winds.

On Dec. 10, residents of a 96-unit building at 301 Heather Way in east Saint John and a 12-unit building at 57 Ocean Ct. in west Saint John were forced to evacuate after their roofs were compromised by a severe weather system.

According to a press release by the Canadian Red Cross, the organization provided emergency lodging for 87 people from 58 apartments in the Heather Way building. All other tenants stayed with relatives.

READ MORE: Restoration efforts underway after high winds knock out power across the Maritimes

Another 18 people from the Ocean Court building also received Red Cross emergency lodging.

The early December storm caused massive blackouts, leaving up to 11,000 NB Power customers without electricity.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Environment Canada said winds were measured between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour in exposed areas.

Wind gusts destroy 2 Saint John buildings
Wind gusts destroy 2 Saint John buildings

Following electrical inspections, the Heather Way building owner will learn later on Monday whether the last eight people from six apartments will be able to return.

The Red Cross also said eight people from four apartments in the Ocean Court building are still not able to return.

An update from the building owners is expected on Monday, and the anticipated return date of those tenants is Dec. 24.

— With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon and Graeme Benjamin

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickWeatherSaint JohnRed CrossCanadian Red CrossNB PowerWindstormWind stormSaint John weatherSaint John wind storm
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.