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Fort McMurray seeks answers from province over Highway 63 storm response

By Gates Guarin & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fort McMurray looking for answers from province over Highway 63 snowstorm response'
Fort McMurray looking for answers from province over Highway 63 snowstorm response
Fort McMurray looking for answers from province over Highway 63 snowstorm response
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The leaders of Fort McMurray want the provincial government to pitch in to cover the bill of last month’s snowstorm that stranded drivers on a northern Alberta highway.

The Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo, Sandy Bowman, met with Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen on Wednesday to discuss the response to the spring snowstorm.

The massive, sudden snowfall that started on April 23 left hundreds of stranded drivers on Highway 63 without food, water, or proper communication for almost 24 hours.

Click to play video: 'Frustrations linger after hundreds were stranded on Highway 63'
Frustrations linger after hundreds were stranded on Highway 63
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Plows and tow trucks were unable to make it through, and RCMP shifted focus from traffic control to making sure people had supplies to survive — delivering food and gas to stranded motorists.

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Bowman is looking for answers before figuring out who will front the bill that came from the emergency response.

Gates Guarin has more in the video at the top of this story.

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