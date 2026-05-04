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Environment

Evacuation alert remains in place for residents near Fort McMurray

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 1:40 pm
1 min read
This image, taken from a video being livestreamed by the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, shows a large ice jam has moved downstream from the confluence of the Athabasca and Clearwater Rivers. View image in full screen
This image, taken from a video being livestreamed by the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, shows a large ice jam has moved downstream from the confluence of the Athabasca and Clearwater Rivers. Source: Youtube/rmwoodbuffalo
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The regional municipality has provided an update to the flood threat in the community of Draper, just east of Fort McMurray, Alta.

An evacuation alert was issued for the community on April 28 because of rising water levels in the Clearwater River, caused by a large ice jam on the Athabasca River near Fort McMurray, where the two rivers meet.

Residents of the community were told to be ready to leave on short notice if an evacuation was needed because of possible flooding.

In the latest update, posted online Monday morning, emergency officials said water levels in the Clearwater River have been fluctuating, and overland flooding has occurred in some areas, so the evacuation alert remains in place “until water levels recede to an appropriate level.”

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Emergency officials in Wood Buffalo said the ice jam melted several kilometres in length over the weekend to a point that the front of the ice jam was downriver from the confluence of the Athabasca and Clearwater rivers.

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The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says the ice jam on the Athabasca River has now moved downstream past its confluence with the Clearwater River.
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says the ice jam on the Athabasca River has now moved downstream past its confluence with the Clearwater River. Source: Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

However, area residents have been advised to stay away from riverbanks, ice and flowing water because they put both them and first responders at risk.

Residents are also being advised to closely monitor the regional municipality’s website and social media pages for updates.

Click to play video: 'Flooding fears prompt evacuation alert for residents near Fort McMurray'
Flooding fears prompt evacuation alert for residents near Fort McMurray

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