Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Flooding fears prompt evacuation alert for residents near Fort McMurray

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 12:38 pm
1 min read
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has issued an evacuation alert for more than 130 residents in the community of Draper, over fears of flooding in the Clearwater River. View image in full screen
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has issued an evacuation alert for more than 130 residents in the community of Draper over fears of flooding in the Clearwater River. Source: Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, about 430 kilometres north of Edmonton, has issued an evacuation alert for residents of Draper, situated along the banks of the Clearwater River, about 12 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.

The alert was issued shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday because of an ice jam in the river that is causing water levels to rise, which the municipality fears could cause overland flooding in low-lying areas.

A map, showing the area around the community of Draper, that is under an evacuation alert because an ice jam in the Clearwater River is causing fears of overland flooding. View image in full screen
A map showing the area around the community of Draper, which is under an evacuation alert because an ice jam in the Clearwater River is causing fears of overland flooding. Source: Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

So far, there has been no evacuation order issued.

Story continues below advertisement

However, residents are being told they should “be ready to evacuate on short notice,” have an emergency plan, including a 72-hour emergency kit, arrange with neighbours to advise one another in case of an emergency situation, notify emergency responders of any vulnerable residents who may need help evacuating, review their tenant or home insurance policies in case they need to be used and download the Alberta Emergency Alert app.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Residents are also being advised to stay away from riverbanks and flowing water and to monitor the town’s website or its social media posts for the latest information on the flood danger, as well as the provincial rivers website.

A file photo from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo's website, showing the Clearwater River running through the area around Draper.
A file photo from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo’s website, showing the Clearwater River running through the area around Draper. Source: Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

The 2025 census says there are approximately 137 residents in the community of Draper, which is one of the smallest communities in the region.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peace River, Alta. drops evacuation alert, still watching for flooding'
Peace River, Alta. drops evacuation alert, still watching for flooding

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices