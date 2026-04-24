Town of Peace River, Alta. cancels evacuation alert as flood threat recedes

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Peace River has cancelled the evacuation alert issued Thursday due to the threat of a flash flood caused by ice jams on the Peace, Heart and Smoky rivers.

In an update online Friday morning, the town said water flows in the Heart River, which runs through the community, have decreased.

While the town said there is no longer an imminent risk of flooding, there is still a risk of ice jams forming within the boundaries of the town and residents of the community are being advised to be prepared for changing conditions.

View image in full screen An evacuation alert was issued for Peace River after ice jams on the Peace, Heart and Smoky rivers threatened the town with flash flooding. Provided to Global News

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the town shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, telling residents in the downtown area, between the Highway 2 Bridge and 104 Avenue in the south end of the town, to be ready to evacuate “on very short notice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of the area were advised to fuel their vehicles, gather important documents, medication, pets, food and water and be prepared to be away from home for at least three days if an evacuation order was issued.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The town also issued a state of emergency to give officials additional authority to act quickly and take necessary measures to protect residents, property and critical infrastructure.

View image in full screen The Town of Peace River says that while water flows in the Heart River, which runs through town, have decreased, there is still a risk of future flooding and residents should be prepared for changing conditions. Provided to Global News

While the alert has been cancelled, residents are still being advised to stay away from rivers in the area because ice conditions are unstable, can change quickly and are very dangerous.

Residents are also being advised to continue to monitor the town’s website and social media channels for future updates.