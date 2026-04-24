Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Town of Peace River, Alta. cancels evacuation alert as flood threat recedes

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 1:39 pm
1 min read
The town of Peace River, Alta. has cancelled an evacuation alert after the threat of flooding from the Peace and Heart River eased overnight.
The town of Peace River, Alta., has cancelled an evacuation alert after the threat of flooding from the Peace and Heart rivers eased overnight. Source: Town of Peace River
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The town of Peace River has cancelled the evacuation alert issued Thursday due to the threat of a flash flood caused by ice jams on the Peace, Heart and Smoky rivers.

In an update online Friday morning, the town said water flows in the Heart River, which runs through the community, have decreased.

While the town said there is no longer an imminent risk of flooding, there is still a risk of ice jams forming within the boundaries of the town and residents of the community are being advised to be prepared for changing conditions.

An evacuation alert was issued for Peace River after ice jams on the Peace, Heart and Smoky Rivers threatened the town with flash flooding. View image in full screen
An evacuation alert was issued for Peace River after ice jams on the Peace, Heart and Smoky rivers threatened the town with flash flooding. Provided to Global News

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the town shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, telling residents in the downtown area, between the Highway 2 Bridge and 104 Avenue in the south end of the town, to be ready to evacuate “on very short notice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of the area were advised to fuel their vehicles, gather important documents, medication, pets, food and water and be prepared to be away from home for at least three days if an evacuation order was issued.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The town also issued a state of emergency to give officials additional authority to act quickly and take necessary measures to protect residents, property and critical infrastructure.

The town of Peace River says while water flows in the Heart River, which runs through town, have decreased, there is still a risk of future flooding and residents should be prepared for changing conditions. View image in full screen
The Town of Peace River says that while water flows in the Heart River, which runs through town, have decreased, there is still a risk of future flooding and residents should be prepared for changing conditions. Provided to Global News

While the alert has been cancelled, residents are still being advised to stay away from rivers in the area because ice conditions are unstable, can change quickly and are very dangerous.

Residents are also being advised to continue to monitor the town’s website and social media channels for future updates.

Click to play video: 'Residents of Peace River warned of possible flooding, to be ready to evacuate'
Residents of Peace River warned of possible flooding, to be ready to evacuate

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices