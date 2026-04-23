Residents of Peace River warned of possible flooding, to be ready to evacuate

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An Alberta Emergency Alert has been issued for the Town of Peace River, with residents of the downtown area being told to be ready to evacuate because of possible flooding.

The alert was issued just before 5 p.m. on Thursday and is in effect for everyone in the area of the Highway 2 Bridge to 104 Avenue in the south end of the town, including downtown and areas close to the Heart River.

A map showing the areas under concern of possible flooding from the Peace River. Source: Town of Peace River

Residents are being told to fuel their vehicles, gather important documents, medication, pets, food and water and be ready to leave “on very short notice.”

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While no evacuation order has been issued so far, the emergency alert says residents should be prepared to be away from home for at least three days.

View image in full screen Residents of Peace River have become increasingly concerned about the possibility of flooding in recent days because of an ice jam that has formed up river from the town. Provided to Global News

Concerns about flooding have been heightened in recent days because of an ice jam that formed on the Smoky River, which is a major tributary of the Peace River, located upriver from the town.

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Residents of the area are also being advised to check the town’s website or the town’s social media pages for the latest updates.