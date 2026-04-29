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Environment

Flooding puts three Saskatchewan communities under states of emergency

By Jeremy Simes  The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2026 5:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan community comes together to fight flooding'
Saskatchewan community comes together to fight flooding
WATCH: Saskatchewan community comes together to fight flooding
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Officials in Saskatchewan say flooding has forced three communities to declare states of emergency.

The rural municipalities of Meadow Lake, Elfros and Invergordon have issued the alerts.

They are among 12 communities in the province that have dealt with high water levels this month due to rapid snow melt.

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Jeff DeDekker with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says seven homes in the Rural Municipality of Meadow Lake are on notice to potentially evacuate.

Leah Clark with the Water Security Agency says cooler weather last week was helpful but warm temperatures this weekend could create more flood risks.

She says areas with high snowpack, including those in west-central Saskatchewan near the Alberta boundary and the east-central region, remain a concern.

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Steve Roberts, vice-president of operations with the public safety agency, told reporters Wednesday that emergency officers are on hand to help where needed.

“At this point in the flood season, all our flooding has been localized, impacting relatively small levels of communities,” Roberts said.

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