Île Mercier bridge in Montreal reopens after flooding concerns

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The Île Mercier bridge in Montreal reopened to vehicle traffic over the weekend, almost two weeks after flooding concerns forced its closure.

It reopened as of noon on Saturday, but city officials cautioned a second rise in water levels was possible in the coming days.

The bridge, located in the L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough, was closed to vehicles on April 20 due to high water levels on the Rivière des Prairies.

Pedestrians still had access to the bridge, though they were asked to avoid the area and follow sign instructions.

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Though reopened, officials are still urging people living in flood-prone areas to consult Montreal.ca or their local borough or municipality websites for specific information, and to subscribe to the city’s alert system to receive updates by email or text message.

The Chemin de L’Anse-à-l’Orme, between Chemin de Senneville and Timberlea Trail, which has been closed since April 19, also reopened on Saturday.

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Even with these reopenings, though, the City of Montreal is still urging vigilance as several areas remain at risk of flooding and teams continue to work onsite.

“As such, it is important to remain vigilant and keep all protective measures in place,” a city release said.

Officials say sandbag distribution is managed locally by boroughs and related municipalities, and residents should contact their local administration to obtain supplies. More information is also available by calling 311.

The city’s emergency co-ordination centre has published an online map showing road conditions to help residents get around, and is advising the public to avoid areas affected by closures for safety reasons.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta