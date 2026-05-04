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Canada

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by truck on Toronto’s Queen Street

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 9:43 am
1 min read
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
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A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle on Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a truck on the road in the area of Queen Street East and Logan Avenue, according to Toronto police.

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Officers said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital under a trauma run. Their injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening.

Queen Street was closed to traffic after the incident.

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