Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by truck on Toronto’s Queen Street

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A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle on Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a truck on the road in the area of Queen Street East and Logan Avenue, according to Toronto police.

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Officers said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital under a trauma run. Their injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening.

Queen Street was closed to traffic after the incident.