Subway service briefly suspended Friday morning as TTC issues continue

Subway service went down again on Toronto’s Line 2 during the morning commute on Friday as the city’s transit network struggles.
Around 7:10 a.m., the Toronto Transit Commission said subway service was suspended between Broadview and Woodbine stations due to a “mechanical problem.”
Service resumed just before 8 a.m.
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The brief Friday closure came after both Line 2 and Line 4 were forced to close in their entirety for around 30 minutes on Thursday, something the agency blamed on software bugs.
“The TTC is investigating a software issue affecting a train supervision system that led to this morning’s service disruption on Line 2 Bloor–Danforth and Line 4 Sheppard,” the TTC said of Thursday’s issues.
“The Automatic Train Control system on Line 1 Yonge–University was not impacted. Operating safeguards remain in place as the investigation continues.”
At the beginning of last month, the head of the TTC was forced to apologize for a hydraulic brake fluid spill that caused multiple issues on Line 2.
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