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Canada

Subway service briefly suspended Friday morning as TTC issues continue

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 10:05 am
1 min read
A Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway train is pictured arriving at the Jane and Bloor station in Toronto on July 18, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway train is pictured arriving at the Jane and Bloor station in Toronto on July 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
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Subway service went down again on Toronto’s Line 2 during the morning commute on Friday as the city’s transit network struggles.

Around 7:10 a.m., the Toronto Transit Commission said subway service was suspended between Broadview and Woodbine stations due to a “mechanical problem.”

Service resumed just before 8 a.m.

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The brief Friday closure came after both Line 2 and Line 4 were forced to close in their entirety for around 30 minutes on Thursday, something the agency blamed on software bugs.

“The TTC is investigating a software issue affecting a train supervision system that led to this morning’s service disruption on Line 2 Bloor–Danforth and Line 4 Sheppard,” the TTC said of Thursday’s issues.

“The Automatic Train Control system on Line 1 Yonge–University was not impacted. Operating safeguards remain in place as the investigation continues.”

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At the beginning of last month, the head of the TTC was forced to apologize for a hydraulic brake fluid spill that caused multiple issues on Line 2.

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