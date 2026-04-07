Toronto transit head apologizes after subway spill sparks commuter chaos

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The head of Toronto’s transit agency apologized Tuesday morning after a hydraulic leak shuttered a key section of the subway in the city’s west end.

The spill took place overnight, shuttering several stations west of Jane Street and stopping a section of Line 2 from opening for the morning commute.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali apologized for the delays, which necessitated more than 50 shuttle buses to move stranded commuters along Bloor Street.

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“This morning, we let our customers down. I am truly sorry,” he wrote in a statement. “We know many of you rely on TTC to get to work, school, and essential commitments. When we fall short, the impact is immediate and personal.”

Lali said the issue stemmed from overnight track work between Kipling and Keele stations, where a spill stopped the TTC from getting the subway open on time.

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“Our teams are on site with urgency to address the spill, conduct thorough inspections, and restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” Lali wrote.

“Multiple teams continue work on site to resolve the issue safely and efficiently.”

Lali said he had ordered a “comprehensive review” to ensure the mistake was not repeated.