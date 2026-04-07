Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto transit head apologizes after subway spill sparks commuter chaos

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 12:43 pm
1 min read
People wait for shuttle buses outside a west-end Toronto subway stop after subway service was closed during the morning commute on April 5, 2023. View image in full screen
People wait for shuttle buses outside a west-end Toronto subway stop after subway service was closed during the morning commute on April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The head of Toronto’s transit agency apologized Tuesday morning after a hydraulic leak shuttered a key section of the subway in the city’s west end.

The spill took place overnight, shuttering several stations west of Jane Street and stopping a section of Line 2 from opening for the morning commute.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali apologized for the delays, which necessitated more than 50 shuttle buses to move stranded commuters along Bloor Street.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This morning, we let our customers down. I am truly sorry,” he wrote in a statement. “We know many of you rely on TTC to get to work, school, and essential commitments. When we fall short, the impact is immediate and personal.”

Lali said the issue stemmed from overnight track work between Kipling and Keele stations, where a spill stopped the TTC from getting the subway open on time.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our teams are on site with urgency to address the spill, conduct thorough inspections, and restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” Lali wrote.

“Multiple teams continue work on site to resolve the issue safely and efficiently.”

Lali said he had ordered a “comprehensive review” to ensure the mistake was not repeated.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices