Edmonton city councillor seeking new options for Metro Line LRT extension

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Edmonton Ward Anirniq councillor Erin Rutherford is hoping city administration can find some new ideas that would allow more transit access to the northwest part of the city, while remaining cost-effective.

The proposed north extension of the Metro Line was already been approved by council back in 2019, extending the line from the NAIT area northwest towards Castle Downs.

As part of the 2023-2026 capital budget, city council approved $20 million to acquire land for Phase 2.

The existing proposed route includes building a large bridge that would span from Blatchford over both Yellowhead Trail and the CN Walker rail yard.

From there, it would carry on at ground level past neighbourhoods like Calder and Griesbach, before ending near Anthony Henday Drive and Campbell Road. But getting over the freeway and rail yard is a big aspect of the design.

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“The cost to just get from Blatchford to Lauderdale is almost more than the entire rest of the line is to construct,” Rutherford said.

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Rutherford added there could be a more-cost effective way to still ensure accessibility.

“We need to be able to have those conversations and shift the dialogue so that an area of the city is not paying for mass transit that they’ll never see,” said Rutherford.

Administration’s report is due back to council prior to budget talks later this year.

Rutherford said she is likely to move to make changes to the current city plan based on the report’s findings.