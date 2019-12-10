Tens of thousands without power in the Maritimes as high winds sweep across region

Send this page to someone via email

More than 60,000 homes and businesses across the Maritimes were without power Tuesday morning.

The widespread outages come as a storm system sweeps through the region, bringing with it high winds and heavy rainfall that downed power lines.

In Saint John, N.B., two apartment buildings were evacuated overnight when strong winds left their roofs badly damaged.

The City of Saint John said that crews responded to a call at the Regency Towers complex at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Officials say the roof of one of the six-storey buildings on Heather Way was “compromised” due to the strong winds.

Still quite windy this morning at Regency Towers, where last nights strong winds blew a portion of the roof off one of the apartment buildings. pic.twitter.com/1AGxzN4jYu — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) December 10, 2019

The Canadian Red Cross says no one was injured but more than 100 tenants were forced to evacuate.

Saint John has established a temporary reception centre at Simonds High School for those displaced by the storm. They say that 47 evacuees, representing 32 families, have registered with the Canadian Red Cross for assistance.

Just after 8 a.m., more than 50,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark.

In New Brunswick, about 11,000 NB Power customers had no electricity.

Over 50,000 @nspowerinc customers are without power, including a few large outages in the #Halifax area. Here's a current look at the outage map. Estimated restoration time is 11 a.m. in the north end and 2 p.m. elsewhere. @globalhalifax #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/qH3BtqSvJ5 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) December 10, 2019

The storm moved into the region overnight, and the winds picked up through the morning, with Environment Canada saying gusts have measured between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour in exposed areas.

Nova Scotia Power said it has 222 power-line technicians and 78 forestry technicians responding to and repairing storm damage throughout the province.

Photos from social media show downed trees and power lines, and what appears to be the collapsed remains of a small building on Marvin Street in Dartmouth, N.S., that was still under construction.

Building collapse on Marvin st Dartmouth pic.twitter.com/WC0F5jSeMA — Grey Butler (@vidtkr) December 10, 2019

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education has closed a number of schools throughout the capital region due to power outages.

The closures include Atlantic Memorial, Brookside Junior High, Charles P. Allen High School, Five Bridges Junior High, Harrietsfield Elementary, Highland Park Junior High, Inglis Street Elementary, Prospect Road Elementary, Sambro Elementary, St. Stephen’s Elementary, Upper Musquodoboit Consolidated School, Halifax West High School, Park West School, Joseph Howe Elementary, St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary, Holland Road Elementary, Shatford Memorial Elementary and Halifax Central Junior High.

— With files from the Canadian Press