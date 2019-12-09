Menu

halifax weather

Batten down the hatches: Heavy wind, rain to kick off the week in Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 10:02 am
Updated December 9, 2019 11:14 am
Global News Morning Forecast: December 9
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

It’s going to get very windy and very wet in Halifax to start off this week.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Halifax Regional Municipality and Lunenburg, Queens, Richmond, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties ahead of a system arriving in the region this evening.

The agency is predicting that wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour will develop this evening along the province’s south shore.

The system will move up the coast toward Halifax and the eastern shore in the early morning hours of Tuesday before reaching the Atlantic coast of Cape Breton.

The wind will begin to diminish throughout Tuesday, but Environment Canada is predicting that damage to building elements, such as roof shingles and windows, could occur.

Road conditions could also be an issue as significant rainfall is predicted through Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.

Geminid Meteor Shower preview
Geminid Meteor Shower preview

Between 20 and 45 millimetres of rain is forecast to fall throughout the province.

By Wednesday, it looks like the rain could change to ice pellets or snow so motorists are advised to be careful on their commute.

