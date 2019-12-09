Batten down the hatches: Heavy wind, rain to kick off the week in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to get very windy and very wet in Halifax to start off this week.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Halifax Regional Municipality and Lunenburg, Queens, Richmond, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties ahead of a system arriving in the region this evening.

The agency is predicting that wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour will develop this evening along the province’s south shore.

READ MORE: Group narrows search for beluga retirement site to 2 sites off Nova Scotia

The system will move up the coast toward Halifax and the eastern shore in the early morning hours of Tuesday before reaching the Atlantic coast of Cape Breton.

The wind will begin to diminish throughout Tuesday, but Environment Canada is predicting that damage to building elements, such as roof shingles and windows, could occur.

Story continues below advertisement

With rainy weather on the way, clear catch basins keep roads from flooding. With over 24,000 catch basins in the municipality we really appreciate help from the public to keep these clear. pic.twitter.com/5E50fXm3uJ — hfxgov (@hfxgov) December 9, 2019

Road conditions could also be an issue as significant rainfall is predicted through Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.

5:39 Geminid Meteor Shower preview Geminid Meteor Shower preview

Between 20 and 45 millimetres of rain is forecast to fall throughout the province.

By Wednesday, it looks like the rain could change to ice pellets or snow so motorists are advised to be careful on their commute.