Canada election: Central Nova

Incumbent Liberal MP Sean Fraser is set to face off against a high profile Tory candidate as he attempts to maintain the momentum of the 2015 red wave that took him to parliament.

Fraser won the seat for the Liberals after incumbent PC MP Peter MacKay — who had represented Central Nova since 2004 — chose to not reoffer in the 2015 election.

Fraser’s biggest challenge will likely come from well-know country music star George Canyon. Canyon replaced existing Tory candidate Roger MacKay who dropped out for “personal reasons.”

Canyon’s candidacy is a sure sign that the PCs are hoping to recapture Central Nova.

Candidates

Liberal: Sean Fraser (Incumbent)

Conservative: George Canyon

NDP: Betsy MacDonald

Green: Barry Randle

PPC: Al Muir

National Citizens Alliance (NCA): Darlene Lynn LeBlanc

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

Located in northern Nova Scotia this riding stretches from Antigonish in the northeast to the west past Pictou.

History

This riding was used by Brian Mulroney to gain a seat in the House of Commons after winning the PC Leadership in 1983. Mulroney would go on to become Prime Minister.

Elmer MacKay, the man who resigned his Central Nova seat in 1983 to create an opening for Mulroney, was re-elected to his seat in the 1984 election.

Elmer MacKay’s son Peter MacKay would end up taking the seat in 2004 and becoming the a co-founder of the new Conservative Party of Canada with former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Elizabeth May, the leader of the Green Party is from the area and ran against Peter MacKay in 2011. She came in second, losing by almost 8 percentage points.