Family of 3 displaced after New Brunswick fire: Red Cross

Three people in northwestern New Brunswick lost their home to a fire on Monday evening.

The fire was reported at 6 p.m. in the village of Notre Dame de Lourdes, N.B., located 37 kilometres southwest of Edmundston.

According to a press release from the Canadian Red Cross, a fire started in a detached shed that was connected to the house.

The fire then quickly spread to the house. No injuries were reported.

The couple and an adult son are now staying with a relative.

The Red Cross is providing assistance with emergency food purchases as the family awaits additional help through their insurance.