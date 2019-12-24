Menu

Canada

Family of 3 displaced after New Brunswick fire: Red Cross

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 9:14 am
Updated December 24, 2019 9:18 am
Up to four fire trucks were called out Monday night to contain roof fire in Surrey.
Up to four fire trucks were called out Monday night to contain roof fire in Surrey. File Photo/Global News

Three people in northwestern New Brunswick lost their home to a fire on Monday evening.

The fire was reported at 6 p.m. in the village of Notre Dame de Lourdes, N.B., located 37 kilometres southwest of Edmundston.

READ MORE: Tire fire at recycling plant results in air advisories in central New Brunswick

According to a press release from the Canadian Red Cross, a fire started in a detached shed that was connected to the house.

The fire then quickly spread to the house. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Fire crews battling large blaze at Fredericton-area recycling facility

The couple and an adult son are now staying with a relative.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Cross is providing assistance with emergency food purchases as the family awaits additional help through their insurance.

