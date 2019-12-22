Menu

Canada

Tire fire at recycling plant results in air advisories in central New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2019 2:20 pm
Updated December 22, 2019 2:22 pm
Major fire at Minto recycling plant
Seventeen fire departments are working together to put out a pesky blaze at a recycling plant in the Fredericton area. As Silas Brown reports, crews believe it could take a number of days.

A large tire fire at a recycling plant in the village of Minto, New Brunswick was continuing to burn today as firefighters planned to dump sand on it to help extinguish the flames.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, says the fire at the TRACC recycling facility was under control as of noon local time.

However he says there are concerns about smoke potentially causing health issues for residents in the area.

READ MORE: Fire crews battling large blaze at Fredericton-area recycling facility

An advisory was sent out on Saturday advising residents of Minto and Chipman in south-central New Brunswick to seek medical care if they were experiencing breathing or other health issues.

At various times, the firefighting effort involved up to 21 different fire departments from around the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Downey says firefighters had been allowing the tires to burn on Saturday, but are now opting to use sand to bury them.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
