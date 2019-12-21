Fire crews battling large blaze at Fredericton-area recycling facility

Send this page to someone via email

Over a dozen fire crews from around the region are battling a massive blaze at a recycling facility in Minto, N.B.

There’s a fire at a tire recycling facility in Minto this morning. I can’t even count the amount of trucks and fire fighters present. Part of Route 10 has been closed. pic.twitter.com/Xi055rSiow — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) December 21, 2019

The fire at TRACC Tire Recycling started at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. The fire is happening in the 4.8-acre yard outside the building.

According to posts on social media, smoke from the fire can be seen from as far away as Kingston, N.B.

Smoke can be seen in Kingston #NB pic.twitter.com/0Vxu9MN7nV — Denise Miller (@DeniseMiller76) December 21, 2019

There are currently 15 different fire departments at the facility working to keep unburned tires from igniting. There is no immediate word on the cause.

Traffic is being diverted away from Route 10. Police are asking the public to seek alternative routes.

Due to an ongoing situation, #RCMPNB advise motorists of possible delays on route 10 at Minto. Seek alternate routes. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) December 21, 2019

New Brunswick EMO is advising residents of Minto and Chipman to avoid the smoke, turn off air exchangers, stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.

