Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fire crews battling large blaze at Fredericton-area recycling facility

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 10:26 am
Updated December 21, 2019 10:50 am
Crews repspond to a major fire at a recycling facility in Minto, N.B., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. .
Crews repspond to a major fire at a recycling facility in Minto, N.B., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. . Silas Brown/Global News

Over a dozen fire crews from around the region are battling a massive blaze at a recycling facility in Minto, N.B.

The fire at TRACC Tire Recycling started at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. The fire is happening in the 4.8-acre yard outside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

According to posts on social media, smoke from the fire can be seen from as far away as Kingston, N.B.

There are currently 15 different fire departments at the facility working to keep unburned tires from igniting. There is no immediate word on the cause.

Traffic is being diverted away from Route 10. Police are asking the public to seek alternative routes.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick EMO is advising residents of Minto and Chipman to avoid the smoke, turn off air exchangers, stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.

More to come. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireFrederictonMintoChipmanNB EMOMinto FireRecycling Facility Fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.