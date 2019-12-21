Fire crews battling large blaze at Fredericton-area recycling facility

Over a dozen fire crews from around the region are battling a massive blaze at a recycling facility in Minto, N.B.
The fire at TRACC Tire Recycling started at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. The fire is happening in the 4.8-acre yard outside the building.
According to posts on social media, smoke from the fire can be seen from as far away as Kingston, N.B.
There are currently 15 different fire departments at the facility working to keep unburned tires from igniting. There is no immediate word on the cause.
Traffic is being diverted away from Route 10. Police are asking the public to seek alternative routes.
New Brunswick EMO is advising residents of Minto and Chipman to avoid the smoke, turn off air exchangers, stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.
More to come.
COMMENTS