Canada election: Beauséjour

Voters in Beauséjour reelected Dominic LeBlanc of the Liberal party as their MP in the 2015 election.

LeBlanc has represented Beauséjour since he was first elected in 2000.

He currently serves as minister of intergovernmental affairs and northern affairs while LeBlanc has previously served as fisheries minister. In September 2018, LeBlanc was found to have broken conflict of interest rules earlier in the year by awarding a lucrative licence to fish for Arctic surf clams to a company set to be run by his wife’s cousin.

This riding has been strongly Liberal since its creation in 1968 and has never elected a PC or Conservative candidate.

Candidates

Liberal: Dominic LeBlanc (Incumbent)

Conservative: Vince Cormier

NDP: TBD

Green: Laura Reinsborough

PPC: Pastor Nancy Mercier

Geography

This riding includes the southeast area of New Brunswick east and south of Moncton, including Shediac, Richibucto, and Sackville.

History

This riding has been strongly Liberal since its creation in 1968. Neither the Progressive Conservative nor Conservative parties have won a seat here. The only interruption in the Liberal domination was an NDP win in 1997 by Angela Vautour, who later crossed the floor to the PC party. She was defeated by LeBlanc in 2000, and he has held the seat ever since.

Beauséjour was represented by LeBlanc’s father, the late Governor General of Canada Romeo LeBlanc, who was a Liberal MP from 1972-84. LeBlanc’s father was a close friend of Pierre Elliot Trudeau.