Dominic LeBlanc broke conflict of interest rules by approving lucrative surf clam license set to go to wife’s cousin

Former fisheries minister Dominic LeBlanc broke conflict of interest rules earlier this year by awarding a lucrative license to fish for Arctic surf clams to a company that was set to be run by his wife’s cousin.

In a ruling issued Wednesday morning, Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said the plan to award the contract violated the section of the Conflict of Interest Act that bars public office holders from making decisions that would place them in a conflict as well as the section requiring officials to recuse themselves from such matters.

“A first cousin of Mr. LeBlanc’s spouse, Mr. Gilles Thériault, could have benefitted financially from an Arctic surf clam licence being awarded to the Five Nations Clam Company,” Dion said. “Mr. Thériault would have served as the company’s general manager if the process to grant it the licence had been completed.”

Dion said that the decision by LeBlanc to pursue issuing the license — which was announced in February 2018 — “provided an opportunity to further Mr. Thériault’s private interests.”

The process to issue the license, worth about $24 million dollars, was cancelled this summer, something Dion said had no bearing on his ruling.

“Mr. LeBlanc was aware of Mr. Thériault’s extensive involvement in the fishing industry. He was also aware of his family relationship to Mr. Thériault when he made the decision to pursue next steps in issuing the licence to the Five Nations Clam Company,” Dion wrote.

He continued, noting that “In fact, Mr. Thériault raised the licencing issue with Mr. LeBlanc prior to the decision and Mr. Thériault’s name appeared on the proposal submitted to Fisheries and Oceans Canada and read in full by Mr. LeBlanc.”

“I therefore found that Mr. LeBlanc contravened subsection 6(1) and section 21 of the Act.”

Fisheries and Oceans said in announcing the cancellation that it would not issue any license this year.

An independent third party will be evaluating bids next year to issue a license for 2020.

LeBlanc, who represents the New Brunswick riding of Beauséjour, was shuffled out of the fisheries portfolio in July and named as the minister for intergovernmental affairs.

Doherty had in April 2018 asked Dion to investigate the issuing of the license.

Doherty had alleged awarding the license to Five Nations Clam Company furthered the interests of a brother of Liberal MP Darrell Samson because the seafood harvesting company Samson’s brother ran had partnered with the Five Nations Clam Company in the licensing proposal.

Dion said in his report Doherty’s request didn’t meet the requirements for a request.

Three days later, Dion wrote, his office learned of the link between the Five Nations Clam Company and Thériault.

At that point, Dion launched his investigation.