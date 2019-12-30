Menu

Atlantic

Nova Scotia approves record number of immigrants to the province in 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2019 11:19 am
The province's Office of Immigration approved 2,780 applications as of Dec. 27, up 21 per cent over 2018 and more than 300 per cent over 2013.
The province's Office of Immigration approved 2,780 applications as of Dec. 27, up 21 per cent over 2018 and more than 300 per cent over 2013. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia had a record level of immigration in 2019 with efforts to target workers in specific sectors.

The province’s Office of Immigration approved 2,780 applications as of Dec. 27, up 21 per cent over 2018 and more than 300 per cent over 2013.

READ MORE: Trio of Nova Scotia groups roll out new campaign highlighting positives of immigration

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab says the province’s population is at an all-time high and getting younger, while filling persistent labour needs in key sectors, including health care.

Since 2018, 52 physicians and 184 continuing care assistants have been approved to move to Nova Scotia through various immigration programs.

National conference on immigration to spark conversation, ideas in Halifax
National conference on immigration to spark conversation, ideas in Halifax

Health Minister Randy Delorey says he is encouraged by the success of working with immigration to support the recruitment of health professionals.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia’s retention rate remains at 71 per cent – the highest in the region.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
