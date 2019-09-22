Canada election: Acadie-Bathurst
Voters in Acadie — Bathurst elected Serge Cormier of the Liberal party as their MP in the 2015 election.
Cormer is seeking reelection on Oct. 21 against a field of candidates that include Tory candidate Martine Savoie
Candidates
Liberal: Serge Cormier (Incumbent)
Conservative: Martine Savoie
NDP: TBD
Green: TBD
PPC: TBD
Geography
Consists of the County of Gloucester and part of the County of Restigouche.
History
This riding was represented Yvon Godin of the NDP for 18 years (1997-2015). The Liberals won this NDP stronghold in 2015 with 50.7 per cent of the vote. Cormier was serving as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence at dissolution.
