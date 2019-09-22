Canada election: Acadie-Bathurst

Voters in Acadie — Bathurst elected Serge Cormier of the Liberal party as their MP in the 2015 election.

Cormer is seeking reelection on Oct. 21 against a field of candidates that include Tory candidate Martine Savoie

Candidates

Liberal: Serge Cormier (Incumbent)

Conservative: Martine Savoie

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: TBD

Geography

Consists of the County of Gloucester and part of the County of Restigouche.

History

This riding was represented Yvon Godin of the NDP for 18 years (1997-2015). The Liberals won this NDP stronghold in 2015 with 50.7 per cent of the vote. Cormier was serving as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence at dissolution.