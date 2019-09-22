Decision Canada 2019

More
canada election
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: South Shore—St. Margarets

By Digital producer  Global News
ELECTIONS CANADA
A A

Liberal Bernadette Jordan scored a huge upset for the Liberals in 2015 when she defeated the longtime MP of South Shore-St. Margaret Conservative Gerald Kennedy.

Jordan has capitalized on that win and became a rising star for the Liberals. She became the minister of rural economic development during a cabinet shuffle in January 2019.

She’ll need as much help as she can get as the Liberals attempt to retain the seat. South Shore-St. Margaret was a solid blue riding from 1997 to 2011.

Candidates


Story continues below

Liberal: Bernadette Jordan (Incumbent)

Conservative: Rick Perkins

NDP: Jessika Hepburn

Green: Thomas Trappenberg

PPC: Robert Monk

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada. 

Geography

The riding of South Shore—St. Margarets is made up of of Shelburne, Queens and Lunenburg counties.

The riding contains Nova Scotia’s “lighthouse route” which contains a string of famous and historic lighthouses.

History

This riding was held by Conservative Gerald Kennedy from 1997 to 2015 when he was defeated by incumbent Bernadette Jordan.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
Canada decision 2019
canada election
Canadian Politics
Federal election 2019
federal politics
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Federal Election Results
Nova Scotia Riding Results
South Shore-St. Margarets
South Shore—St. Margarets 2019
South Shore—St. Margarets Riding Results
South Shore—St. Margarets Riding Results 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.