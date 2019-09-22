Canada election: South Shore—St. Margarets

Liberal Bernadette Jordan scored a huge upset for the Liberals in 2015 when she defeated the longtime MP of South Shore-St. Margaret Conservative Gerald Kennedy.

Jordan has capitalized on that win and became a rising star for the Liberals. She became the minister of rural economic development during a cabinet shuffle in January 2019.

She’ll need as much help as she can get as the Liberals attempt to retain the seat. South Shore-St. Margaret was a solid blue riding from 1997 to 2011.

Candidates

Liberal: Bernadette Jordan (Incumbent)

Conservative: Rick Perkins

NDP: Jessika Hepburn

Green: Thomas Trappenberg

PPC: Robert Monk

Geography

The riding of South Shore—St. Margarets is made up of of Shelburne, Queens and Lunenburg counties.

The riding contains Nova Scotia’s “lighthouse route” which contains a string of famous and historic lighthouses.

History

This riding was held by Conservative Gerald Kennedy from 1997 to 2015 when he was defeated by incumbent Bernadette Jordan.