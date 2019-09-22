Canada election: South Shore—St. Margarets
Liberal Bernadette Jordan scored a huge upset for the Liberals in 2015 when she defeated the longtime MP of South Shore-St. Margaret Conservative Gerald Kennedy.
Jordan has capitalized on that win and became a rising star for the Liberals. She became the minister of rural economic development during a cabinet shuffle in January 2019.
She’ll need as much help as she can get as the Liberals attempt to retain the seat. South Shore-St. Margaret was a solid blue riding from 1997 to 2011.
Candidates
Liberal: Bernadette Jordan (Incumbent)
Conservative: Rick Perkins
NDP: Jessika Hepburn
Green: Thomas Trappenberg
PPC: Robert Monk
Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.
Geography
The riding of South Shore—St. Margarets is made up of of Shelburne, Queens and Lunenburg counties.
The riding contains Nova Scotia’s “lighthouse route” which contains a string of famous and historic lighthouses.
History
This riding was held by Conservative Gerald Kennedy from 1997 to 2015 when he was defeated by incumbent Bernadette Jordan.
