Single-vehicle collision claims life in Musquodoboit Harbour: RCMP

Halifax District RCMP say a woman from Meaghers Grant, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening.

According to a press release, police responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. on Highway 357.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found the car had left the road and was in the Musquodoboit River.

Mounties say both the driver and a 46-year-old woman inside the car were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Police say that an RCMP collision analyst is investigating the cause of the crash.

