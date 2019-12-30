Menu

EMERGENCY HEALTH SERVICES

Single-vehicle collision claims life in Musquodoboit Harbour: RCMP

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 2:29 pm
According to a press release, police responded to call at 10:30 p.m. on Hwy. 357.
Halifax District RCMP say a woman from Meaghers Grant, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening.

According to a press release, police responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. on Highway 357.

READ MORE: Man dead after 3-vehicle collision at busy Halifax intersection

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found the car had left the road and was in the Musquodoboit River.

Mounties say both the driver and a 46-year-old woman inside the car were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Brentwood

Police say that an RCMP collision analyst is investigating the cause of the crash.

