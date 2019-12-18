Menu

Traffic

Man dead after 3-vehicle collision at busy Halifax intersection

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 9:26 am
Updated December 18, 2019 9:28 am
Halifax police
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police. Alexa MacLean / Global News

A 40-year-old man died as a result of a three-vehicle collision at a busy Halifax intersection in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the crash at the corner of Connaught Avenue and Bayers Road just before 5:45 p.m.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital just after 6:50 p.m.

His name has not been released.

Police say there were  “multiple injuries” in the crash. The cause of the collision has not yet been released, but speed is believed to be a factor.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday as police conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.

