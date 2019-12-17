Suspicious death in East Preston ruled a homicide, victim identified

Police are now treating a suspicious death in East Preston, N.S., as a homicide.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital just before midnight on Sunday, after a man was brought in with suspicious life-threatening injuries.
The man later died in hospital, according to police.
An autopsy has been conducted and the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jason Andrew Smith of East Preston.
Police say they have released the scene, but the investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
