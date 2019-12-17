Suspicious death in East Preston ruled a homicide, victim identified

Send this page to someone via email

Police are now treating a suspicious death in East Preston, N.S., as a homicide.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital just before midnight on Sunday, after a man was brought in with suspicious life-threatening injuries.

The man later died in hospital, according to police.

An autopsy has been conducted and the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jason Andrew Smith of East Preston.

Police say they have released the scene, but the investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Large police presence at a residence in East Preston. RCMP are investigating a suspicious death. A 45-year-old man was brought to hospital last night, later succumbing to injuries. pic.twitter.com/rwQlzuuiqq — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) December 16, 2019

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.