Crime

N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious death in East Preston

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 1:43 pm
Police say they are investigating the death as suspicious. .
Police say they are investigating the death as suspicious. . Jeremy Keefe/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in East Preston on Monday.

Police say just before midnight on Sunday, officers were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital after a 45-year-old man had been brought in with suspicious life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Debert area

The man later died, according to police.

Police say their investigation led them to an address on Brooks Drive in East Preston, N.S., where an incident is believed to have occurred.

Montreal police investigating suspicious deaths of a 42-year old woman and two children in the East End of the city
Montreal police investigating suspicious deaths of a 42-year old woman and two children in the East End of the city

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

