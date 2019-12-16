N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious death in East Preston

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in East Preston on Monday.
Police say just before midnight on Sunday, officers were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital after a 45-year-old man had been brought in with suspicious life-threatening injuries.
The man later died, according to police.
Police say their investigation led them to an address on Brooks Drive in East Preston, N.S., where an incident is believed to have occurred.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
