Methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Debert area: police

Two women are facing drug trafficking charges after methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop in Great Village, N.S., over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the traffic stop on Highway 104 was conducted just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say several units assisted with the search, where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was seized.

As a result, police say a 37-year-old woman from Scotsburn and a 33-year-old woman from Pictou were arrested and each face a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Feb. 19, 2020.

