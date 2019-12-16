Halifax police investigating after taxi driver allegedly robbed

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the alleged robbery of a taxi driver over the weekend.

Police say officers were alerted at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a reported robbery that had occurred in a taxi stopped on Frederick Avenue.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating series of reported mail thefts across New Brunswick

According to police, a man entered a taxi that was parked in the lot at 70 Lacewood Dr. and asked to be taken to Frederick Avenue.

When the taxi arrived at the destination, police say the man displayed a knife and demanded cash from the driver.

The man then allegedly fled the cab. The taxi driver was not injured, police say.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old white man with a thin, narrow face, a thin build and average height.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Christmas spirit saves holidays for Surrey Christmas Bureau Christmas spirit saves holidays for Surrey Christmas Bureau

At the time of the incident, the man was reportedly wearing a brown hoodie, dark pants and gloves.

Anyone with information or video from the time of the alleged robbery is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.