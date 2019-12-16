Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigating after taxi driver allegedly robbed

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 10:10 am
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened on Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened on Saturday morning. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the alleged robbery of a taxi driver over the weekend.

Police say officers were alerted at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a reported robbery that had occurred in a taxi stopped on Frederick Avenue.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating series of reported mail thefts across New Brunswick

According to police, a man entered a taxi that was parked in the lot at 70 Lacewood Dr. and asked to be taken to Frederick Avenue.

When the taxi arrived at the destination, police say the man displayed a knife and demanded cash from the driver.

The man then allegedly fled the cab. The taxi driver was not injured, police say.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old white man with a thin, narrow face, a thin build and average height.

Story continues below advertisement
Christmas spirit saves holidays for Surrey Christmas Bureau
Christmas spirit saves holidays for Surrey Christmas Bureau

At the time of the incident, the man was reportedly wearing a brown hoodie, dark pants and gloves.

Anyone with information or video from the time of the alleged robbery is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyhalifax policeHalifax crimeHRPHalifax robberyLacewood DriveFrederick AvenueFrederick Avenue robberyHalifax taxi robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.