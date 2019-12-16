Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating series of reported mail thefts across New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 9:28 am
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a series of reported mail thefts on the Acadian peninsula.
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a series of reported mail thefts and damage to mailboxes in at least seven communities on the Acadian peninsula.

Police allege someone forced open community mailboxes and stole parcels in the overnight hours between Dec. 11 and 12.

The incidents reportedly took place in Shippagan, Duguayville, Caraquet, Paquetville, Lameque, Saint-Marie-Saint-Raphaël and Pointe-Canot.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Caraquet RCMP at 506-726-5222 or contact Crime Stoppers.

