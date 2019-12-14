4 facing charges after police operation in Minto, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are facing charges after a police operation shut down streets in Minto, N.B., on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., RCMP received a complaint of an assault that had occurred at a home on Northside Drive.

As part of the police response, officers secured a warrant to search the residence.

The Mounties seized two guns and quantities of what they believe to be methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis, as well as drug paraphernalia.

They also seized a number of laptops, cell phones and tablets that are believed to be stolen.

Five men, two women and a teenager were arrested at the home. Two women and one man were later released.

Quinten Bikaunieks, 24, of Fredericton appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with assault, forcible confinement, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bikaunieks was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

A 29-year-old man from Minto, a 28-year-old man from Minto, a 25-year-old man from Fredericton, and a 17-year-old woman from Fredericton were released on promises to appear in court in March.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.