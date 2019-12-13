Menu

Canada

Family of 3 safe after house fire in Quispamsis, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 9:51 am
The blaze was extinguished quickly, according to fire officials.
The blaze was extinguished quickly, according to fire officials. File / Global News

A family of three is safe after a house fire in Quispamsis, N.B., on Friday morning.

The fire, which took place at a bungalow on Vincent Road, was reported around 3 a.m.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have assisted the couple and their eight-year-old son with emergency lodging and meals as they wait for assistance through their insurance.

Officials say the family was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and the home suffered heavy smoke damage, fire official say.

