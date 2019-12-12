‘Increased police presence’ at Riverview High School after staff receive reports of potential threat

Send this page to someone via email

Students at Riverview High School in Riverview, N.B., are likely to notice an “increased police presence” after the school’s administration says staff received reports of a potential threat.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the school said staff received the reports on Wednesday evening.

The school stresses that staff and RCMP have investigated and determined there is no immediate threat to staff and students, however as a precautionary measure, the school adds that there is likely to be an increased presence of police.

The school says it will continue to work with the Mounties as they investigate the incident.

