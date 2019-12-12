1 dead, 3 in hospital after crash outside of Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and three others are in hospital after a crash in Hillsborough, N.B., on Wednesday.

Glen Northup, fire chief of the Hillsborough Fire Department, said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Albert Mines Road, about 24 kilometres south of Moncton.

Northup said 18 first responders, including fire, police and ambulance services, responded to the single-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Two young women and one other young man were inside the vehicle when it crashed, according to Northup.

They were sent to hospital in Moncton for treatment. Their injuries are unknown.

The ages of those involved in the crash range from 19 to 21.

Stephanie Patterson, a spokesperson for the Anglophone East School District, confirmed the driver was a student at Caledonia Regional High School.

“Tragically, a student at CRHS has passed away. Our crisis response team is at the school to support students and staff today,” said Patterson.

Northup said the roads were icy at the time of the crash, which could have been a factor.

The road was closed for a few hours but is now open.