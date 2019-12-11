Streets in Minto, N.B., reopened following ‘police operation’

Streets in Minto were closed to traffic for an “ongoing police operation” on Wednesday, police said.
But police announced around 6:00 p.m. that residents of Northside Drive and Church Street in Minto can now leave their homes.
Roads have also been reopened, police said.
“I can’t confirm what it is,” said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. “But there is no specific threat to the general public.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
More to come…
