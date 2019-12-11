Menu

Streets in Minto, N.B., reopened following ‘police operation’

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 4:50 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 5:29 pm
Police lights.
Police lights. File / Global News

Streets in Minto were closed to traffic for an “ongoing police operation” on Wednesday, police said.

But police announced around 6:00 p.m. that residents of Northside Drive and Church Street in Minto can now leave their homes.

READ MORE: Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Minto, N.B.

Roads have also been reopened, police said.

“I can’t confirm what it is,” said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. “But there is no specific threat to the general public.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

