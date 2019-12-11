Streets in Minto, N.B., reopened following ‘police operation’

Send this page to someone via email

Streets in Minto were closed to traffic for an “ongoing police operation” on Wednesday, police said.

But police announced around 6:00 p.m. that residents of Northside Drive and Church Street in Minto can now leave their homes.

Roads have also been reopened, police said.

The following streets in #Minto are closed to traffic for an ongoing police operation: Northside Drive (from Hospital to Willow streets), and Church Street (from Summer Street to Northside Drive). As a precaution, residents in that area are asked to remain inside their homes. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) December 11, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t confirm what it is,” said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. “But there is no specific threat to the general public.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

1:58 Manitoba police watchdog to investigate shooting in Moncton Manitoba police watchdog to investigate shooting in Moncton