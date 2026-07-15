2 dead, 3 injured after crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

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Two people have died and three more are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 running through Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday.

Around 9 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to a crash on the eastbound express lanes of the artery near Dixie Road, which led to the road being entirely closed.

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Police said two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash when traffic was moving slowly. Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and three more people were taken to hospital with injuries.

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Mississauga Road.

Police urged anyone who had witnessed anything or had dashcam footage to reach out.