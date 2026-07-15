Alberta government creates bike lane complaint line ahead of fall legislation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta’s government has launched a public complaint line for bike lanes.

Albertans can now fill out a form online sharing their concerns about bike lanes in their communities, such as whether they feel the lane is underused or has taken away parking spots.

The province says the feedback it gathers will inform future policy decisions.

We want to hear from you! Let us know if a bike lane is creating traffic congestion, impacting emergency response times, hurting local businesses, inconveniencing seniors, or raising safety concerns. Together, we’ll ensure our transportation network puts Albertans first. Use… pic.twitter.com/LmJE0Nj3j6 — Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) July 15, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says he wants to hear from Albertans if bike lanes are creating traffic congestion, hurting businesses or prolonging emergency response times.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dreeshen has said legislation is coming this fall but has provided few details on what it may include.

He says transportation networks need to put people first.

— More to come…