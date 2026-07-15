Alberta government creates bike lane complaint line ahead of fall legislation

Alberta’s government has launched a public complaint line for bike lanes.
Albertans can now fill out a form online sharing their concerns about bike lanes in their communities, such as whether they feel the lane is underused or has taken away parking spots.
The province says the feedback it gathers will inform future policy decisions.
Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says he wants to hear from Albertans if bike lanes are creating traffic congestion, hurting businesses or prolonging emergency response times.
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Dreeshen has said legislation is coming this fall but has provided few details on what it may include.
He says transportation networks need to put people first.
— More to come…
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