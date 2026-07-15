Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Alberta government creates bike lane complaint line ahead of fall legislation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2026 3:05 pm
1 min read
The bike lane on 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Friday, October 10, 2025. View image in full screen
The bike lane on 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Friday, October 10, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s government has launched a public complaint line for bike lanes.

Albertans can now fill out a form online sharing their concerns about bike lanes in their communities, such as whether they feel the lane is underused or has taken away parking spots.

The province says the feedback it gathers will inform future policy decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says he wants to hear from Albertans if bike lanes are creating traffic congestion, hurting businesses or prolonging emergency response times.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dreeshen has said legislation is coming this fall but has provided few details on what it may include.

He says transportation networks need to put people first.

— More to come…

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices