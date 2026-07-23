Unlicensed Alberta driver caught speeding 230 km/h near Fairmont Hot Springs

Send this page to someone via email

A young man from Alberta had his vehicle seized, several charges laid and fines issued after being caught speeding nearly three times the limit in the Columbia Valley of British Columbia.

B.C. RCMP said high patrol officers from Cranbrook were patrolling on Highway 93/95 near Fairmont Hot Springs, when they spotted an Audi car traveling at 230 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

Due to how fast the car was speeding, RCMP said the officers were unable to safely initiate a traffic stop.

Instead, officers converged on an area where they believed the vehicle went. After speaking to members of the public, police learned the Audi had entered a nearby campground.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police found the car parked there and empty, before tracking down the driver. Once found, the officers suspected the man was under the influence of alcohol and demanded a roadside breath test.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver agreed to blow into the breathalyzer which police said resulted in a “WARN” reading.

The driver, a 20-year-old male from Alberta, received:

A three-day immediate roadside prohibition