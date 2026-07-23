Unlicensed Alberta driver caught speeding 230 km/h near Fairmont Hot Springs

A young man from Alberta had his vehicle seized, several charges laid and fines issued after being caught speeding nearly three times the limit in the Columbia Valley of British Columbia.
B.C. RCMP said high patrol officers from Cranbrook were patrolling on Highway 93/95 near Fairmont Hot Springs, when they spotted an Audi car traveling at 230 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.
Due to how fast the car was speeding, RCMP said the officers were unable to safely initiate a traffic stop.
Instead, officers converged on an area where they believed the vehicle went. After speaking to members of the public, police learned the Audi had entered a nearby campground.
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Police found the car parked there and empty, before tracking down the driver. Once found, the officers suspected the man was under the influence of alcohol and demanded a roadside breath test.
The driver agreed to blow into the breathalyzer which police said resulted in a “WARN” reading.
The driver, a 20-year-old male from Alberta, received:
A three-day immediate roadside prohibition
- A violation ticket for excessive speeding
- A violation ticket for driving without a driver’s licence
- A seven-day vehicle impoundment of the Audi
- Fines totalling $959 under the Motor Vehicle Act, plus the cost of towing and impounding the car for a week
- A referral to the Alberta administrative body that reviews driving sanctions in the province
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