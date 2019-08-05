Canada
Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Minto, N.B.

The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. 

A family of five has been displaced after a house fire on Sunday in Minto, N.B.

There were no injuries from the fire at the home on Pleasant Drive, which was first reported at approximately 11 a.m.

The Canadian Red Cross says the family of five, a couple and three children, are currently staying with relatives.

They’ve been helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing, food and other essentials.

 

