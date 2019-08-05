Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Minto, N.B.

A family of five has been displaced after a house fire on Sunday in Minto, N.B.

There were no injuries from the fire at the home on Pleasant Drive, which was first reported at approximately 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Man charged after 9 firearms, brass knuckles seized from western N.B. home

The Canadian Red Cross says the family of five, a couple and three children, are currently staying with relatives.

They’ve been helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing, food and other essentials.