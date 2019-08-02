Man charged after 9 firearms, brass knuckles seized from western N.B. home

A 39-year-old man has been charged with three weapons offences following a seizure of weapons and drugs from a home in western New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say they searched the home in Speerville, N.B., at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say during the search, officers discovered nine firearms, ammunition, bear mace and brass knuckles, as well as quantities of drugs.

A man was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE: 2 men on ATVs charged for impaired driving offences: Bridgewater police

Police say they arrested two women – a 37-year-old and 21-year-old from Speerville – the next day. They were released and will appear in court at a later date.

Walter Patrick Michaud of Speerville appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Wednesday and was charged with unauthorized possession of firearms, unsafe storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of prohibited weapons.

READ MORE: Codiac Regional RCMP looking for man wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation

He’s been released on conditions and is expected to appear in court again on Aug. 27.