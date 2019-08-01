2 men on ATVs charged for impaired driving offences: Bridgewater police

Bridgewater Police Service charged two men for impaired driving offences in unrelated incidents on July 25 and August 1 in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia.

On July 25, police said they received a complaint that a 30-year-old man was driving a three-wheeler on Victoria Road.

The three-wheeler was located on Ron Street and the driver immediately fled from police.

The driver was located shortly afterward on St. Phillips Street and was arrested after attempting to hide the ATV.

Police said the Black Centre man was charged for dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from police.

His Nova Scotia driver’s licence was suspended for seven days due to blood alcohol readings above the legal limit.

The man’s ATV was also seized under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He will appear at Bridgewater Justice Centre on September 4 for plea.

A 39-year-old man was also arrested for on Friday for impaired driving and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Police said a four-wheeler was located by police driving through the construction zone on Queen Street and crashing through a residential fence. The driver was not injured.

His Nova Scotia driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days due to blood alcohol readings that were double the legal limit.

The Bridgewater man will appear at Bridgewater Justice Centre on September 11 for plea.

