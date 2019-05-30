3 men charged with impaired driving within 12 hours: Pictou County RCMP

Pictou County District RCMP arrested three men for impaired driving within a 12-hour period on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 106 near Granton.

A 26-year-old driver from Colchester County was taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and after an investigation, police allege that he was impaired at the time.

The driver is expected to be charged for impaired driving while having a blood alcohol level of over 80 mg.

While at the scene of this collision, RCMP stopped a second vehicle driving past the crash scene.

Police say that a 25-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He also faces the same charges and will appear in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 26.

At approximately 12:08 p.m. on the same day, RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Little Harbour Road. After an investigation, police allege a 42-year-old driver from Alberta was alcohol impaired, which is suspected to have caused the collision.

He was arrested and is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on July 29.