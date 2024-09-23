Field of Crosses to return to Calgary on Nov. 1 with more than 3,000 memorials

Send this page to someone via email

More than 3,000 white crosses will soon return to a park in northwest Calgary in honour of local fallen soldiers.

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers began cleaning the crosses that will make up this year’s Field of Crosses memorial project, which will be on display starting Nov. 1.

The Field of Crosses memorial project, a tradition in Calgary since 2009, was started by philanthropist and businessman Murray McCann following a trip south of the border.

“Murray saw it down in Rome, Georgia,” said George Brookman, Field of Crosses director. Brookman explained how McCann learned that little crosses had been erected to remember people from the town who had died in action. Brookman said That led McCann to declare: “We can do something like this in Calgary.”

Story continues below advertisement

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This year’s display will see 3,602 total crosses, or 100 more than last year’s display, with each in honour of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country.

This year’s Eleven Days of Remembrance ceremonies will include daily tribute themes including:

Nov. 1 – Royal Canadian Air Force Day

Nov. 2 – Youth Day

Nov. 3 – Memorial Cross Families Day

Nov. 4 – Royal Canadian Navy Day

Nov. 5 – Canadian Army Day

Nov. 6 – Honouring Women of War

Nov. 7 – First Responders Day

Nov. 8 – Indigenous Veterans Day

Nov. 9 – USA Tribute (Sunrise) / Honouring Jewish Fallen (Sunset)

Nov. 10 – UN Peacekeeper (Sunrise) / Night of Lights (Sunset)

Nov. 11 – Remembrance Day Ceremony

Crosses will be installed along Memorial Drive at the end of October and will be open to the public from Nov. 1 through to Remembrance Day.