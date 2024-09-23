Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Field of Crosses to return to Calgary on Nov. 1 with more than 3,000 memorials

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 9:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Preparations underway for annual Field of Crosses memorial'
Preparations underway for annual Field of Crosses memorial
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 21, 2024) Dozens of volunteers were busy cleaning thousands of crosses on Saturday that will soon be displayed at a park in northwest Calgary during the annual Field of Crosses memorial project in honour of fallen soldiers from southern Alberta.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 3,000 white crosses will soon return to a park in northwest Calgary in honour of local fallen soldiers.

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers began cleaning the crosses that will make up this year’s Field of Crosses memorial project, which will be on display starting Nov. 1.

The Field of Crosses memorial project, a tradition in Calgary since 2009, was started by philanthropist and businessman Murray McCann following a trip south of the border.

“Murray saw it down in Rome, Georgia,” said George Brookman, Field of Crosses director. Brookman explained how McCann learned that little crosses had been erected to remember people from the town who had died in action. Brookman said That led McCann to declare: “We can do something like this in Calgary.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This year’s display will see 3,602 total crosses, or 100 more than last year’s display, with each in honour of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country.

Trending Now

This year’s Eleven Days of Remembrance ceremonies will include daily tribute themes including:

  • Nov. 1 – Royal Canadian Air Force Day
  • Nov. 2 – Youth Day
  • Nov. 3 – Memorial Cross Families Day
  • Nov. 4 – Royal Canadian Navy Day
  • Nov. 5 – Canadian Army Day
  • Nov. 6 – Honouring Women of War
  • Nov. 7 – First Responders Day
  • Nov. 8 – Indigenous Veterans Day
  • Nov. 9 –  USA Tribute (Sunrise) / Honouring Jewish Fallen (Sunset)
  • Nov. 10 – UN Peacekeeper (Sunrise) / Night of Lights (Sunset)
  • Nov. 11 – Remembrance Day Ceremony

Crosses will be installed along Memorial Drive at the end of October and will be open to the public from Nov. 1 through to Remembrance Day.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices