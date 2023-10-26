Field of Crosses tribute to return to Calgary along Memorial Drive

Send this page to someone via email

More than 3,500 crosses representing fallen southern Alberta service members will soon re-emerge in a northwest Calgary green space along Memorial Drive.

The annual Field of Crosses Memorial Project will be open to the public, free of charge, beginning Nov. 1 with daily sunrise and sunset ceremonies taking place through Nov. 10.

The project, located north of Memorial Drive on the west side of the Centre Street Bridge, will culminate with a Remembrance Day ceremony.

Memorial crosses have been a tradition in Calgary since 2009, when Murray McCann, a local businessman and philanthropist, founded the initiative that creates visual representations of those killed while defending Canada’s freedoms.

“The Field of Crosses ceremonies are meant to uphold the importance of remembrance. Each day that passes we move further away from the wars our country fought in and the heroes that passed as time pushes forward, but we must not forget,” said McCann in a statement issued Thursday.

“The Field of Crosses is a poignant reminder that the freedom we enjoy is not without cost. This sobering display is a stark reminder of the atrocities of war, while also offering gratitude to those who fought for our freedom and never came back.

“May they all rest in peace and know that they left behind a grateful and free country.”

This year’s Eleven Days of Remembrance ceremonies will include daily tribute themes including:

Nov. 1 – Peacekeepers Day

Nov. 2 – Navy Day

Nov. 3 – US Tribute Day

Nov. 4 – Youth Day

Nov. 5 – Memorial Cross Families Day

Nov. 6 – Army Day – Honouring Japanese Fallen

Nov. 7 – First Responders Day

Nov. 8 – Indigenous Veterans Day

Nov. 9 – Air Force Day (sunrise) / Honouring Jewish Fallen (sunset)

Nov. 10 – Honouring Women of War (sunrise) / Night of Lights Celebrating Peace (sunset)

Nov. 11 – Remembrance Day Ceremony

Global Calgary is proud to partner with the Field of Crosses for Calgary Remembers, a live Remembrance Day special broadcast hosted by Linda Olsen.

For those unable to attend in-person, the ceremony will be available on Global TV and online at Global News Calgary beginning Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.