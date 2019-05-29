Pedestrian seriously injured in Vernon collision, driver appeared intoxicated say police

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle in a major downtown Vernon intersection on Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened after 9 p.m., Tuesday evening, where Vernon’s 30th Ave. crosses 32nd Street (Highway 97).

READ MORE: Nanaimo woman wins court challenge over forced breathalyzer test hours after driving

RCMP said the man alleged to have been behind the wheel during the collision also “displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication” and was arrested on allegations of impaired driving.

READ MORE: Port Moody scaring grads straight about impaired driving

The pedestrian is expected to survive his injuries.

The driver is no longer in police custody, but is expected to appear in court at a later date.