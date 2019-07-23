Halifax police charge 39-year-old man with impaired driving

Halifax Regional Police said that they’ve charged a 39-year-old man with impaired driving on Monday.

Police said a concerned motorist called them at 11:30 p.m. about a vehicle being all over the road on Hammonds Plains Road.

Members were able to locate the suspect vehicle in a driveway of a residence in Hammonds Plains.

The driver was arrested without incident and taken to the nearest police detachment for a breath test.

Police said the man’s blood alcohol was three times over the legal limit.

The man from Hammonds Plains faces charges of operating a conveyance while impaired, and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 mg per cent.

According to authorities, the man is expected to appear at Halifax provincial court on September 24.

