Car catches fire after 2-vehicle crash, Halifax man arrested for suspected impaired driving: police

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a two-vehicle crash left one car on fire and another with extensive damage on Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 3500 block of Connolly Street in Halifax at approximately 1:50 a.m. following reports of a two-vehicle collision, in which one of the vehicles was described as being on fire.

READ MORE: Former tennis coach charged with child sex offences released, N.S. RCMP warns

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes. According to police, a vehicle was travelling northbound on Connolly Street when it struck an unoccupied parked car.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, with the moving vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old man, briefly catching fire, police say.

A power pole and a tree were also damaged in the crash.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving. He was also treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

WATCH: Cannabis driving laws applied inconsistently

The driver remains in custody as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.