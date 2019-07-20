Crime
Car catches fire after 2-vehicle crash, Halifax man arrested for suspected impaired driving: police

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Halifax early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a two-vehicle crash left one car on fire and another with extensive damage on Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 3500 block of Connolly Street in Halifax at approximately 1:50 a.m. following reports of a two-vehicle collision, in which one of the vehicles was described as being on fire.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes. According to police, a vehicle was travelling northbound on Connolly Street when it struck an unoccupied parked car.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, with the moving vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old man, briefly catching fire, police say.

A power pole and a tree were also damaged in the crash.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving. He was also treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

The driver remains in custody as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

