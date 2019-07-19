Former tennis coach charged with child sex offences released, N.S. RCMP warns

Police are warning those in the Kentville area of the recent release of a former tennis coach who is facing child sexual offences.

Aaron Byron Cumberland has been charged with three counts of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man sought by RCMP child exploitation unit on luring charges now in custody

Nova Scotia RCMP say Cumberland has been in custody since he was arrested on Nov. 17, 2017, but has been released pending a trial.

Mounties want the public to know the conditions of his release, which include the following:

Be subject to electronic monitoring

Remain within 100 km of Windsor

No contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 18

Not to possess any device capable of accessing the internet

Prove compliance with electronic device condition by allowing police to search for such devices

Daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

READ MORE: N.S. man pleads guilty to illegally entering the United States

The 27 year old is five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes. Police say he’s gone by the aliases “Aaron Austin” and “Aaron-Felix Austin,” and has been known to go by the nickname “Hiro.”

Police say Cumberland with be living in Hants County while released and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 29.

WATCH: Dennis Oland leaves court after being found not guilty in father’s murder