Former tennis coach charged with child sex offences released, N.S. RCMP warns
Police are warning those in the Kentville area of the recent release of a former tennis coach who is facing child sexual offences.
Aaron Byron Cumberland has been charged with three counts of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.
Nova Scotia RCMP say Cumberland has been in custody since he was arrested on Nov. 17, 2017, but has been released pending a trial.
Mounties want the public to know the conditions of his release, which include the following:
- Be subject to electronic monitoring
- Remain within 100 km of Windsor
- No contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 18
- Not to possess any device capable of accessing the internet
- Prove compliance with electronic device condition by allowing police to search for such devices
- Daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The 27 year old is five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes. Police say he’s gone by the aliases “Aaron Austin” and “Aaron-Felix Austin,” and has been known to go by the nickname “Hiro.”
Police say Cumberland with be living in Hants County while released and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 29.
